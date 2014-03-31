KEXP Presents: Pontiak

The three brothers in the Southern rock band Pontiak could tear the roof off any coliseum with their arena-sized riffs. Hailing from rural Virginia, the Carney brothers — Van, Jennings and Lain — have crafted a long string of albums filled with fuzzy, feedback-laden neo-psych stoner jams since forming Pontiak a decade ago.

The Carneys consistently find the balance between sounding retro and sounding new, but on Innocence they expand their range by setting vocally driven melodic ballads against sludgy rockers. Here, Pontiak's members show off their chops by performing "It's the Greatest" live in the KEXP studio.

Watch Pontiak's entire session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .