Lunice: 'I Ain't Doing What That Guy Did'

Lunice is a DJ and producer from Montreal who got his start B-Boying. He works under his own name and, with Hudson Mohawke, in TNGHT. While in Austin, Texas, he rolled up on Microphone Check co-hosts Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Frannie Kelley in a loaner Bentley, sat down in a sunny backyard (that bordered another backyard full of dogs) and spoke on his performance style, learning from the greats and reading autobiographies.

