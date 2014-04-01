© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Lunice: 'I Ain't Doing What That Guy Did'

By Ali Shaheed Muhammad,
Frannie Kelley
Published April 1, 2014 at 12:00 PM CDT

Lunice is a DJ and producer from Montreal who got his start B-Boying. He works under his own name and, with Hudson Mohawke, in TNGHT. While in Austin, Texas, he rolled up on Microphone Check co-hosts Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Frannie Kelley in a loaner Bentley, sat down in a sunny backyard (that bordered another backyard full of dogs) and spoke on his performance style, learning from the greats and reading autobiographies.

Credits:

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Frannie Kelley, Ali Shaheed Muhammed; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Olivia Merrion, A.J. Wilhelm; Editor: Denise Debelius; Special Thanks: Friends & Neighbors, Cedric Shine; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Ali Shaheed Muhammad is a world-renowned producer, songwriter and musician, and a founding member of A Tribe Called Quest, Lucy Pearl and production group The Ummah. He cowrote D'Angelo's "Brown Sugar" and has worked with John Legend, Maxwell, Mint Condition, Angie Stone, Mos Def and Gil Scott-Heron among many others.
See stories by Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Frannie Kelley
Frannie Kelley is co-host of the Microphone Check podcast with Ali Shaheed Muhammad.
See stories by Frannie Kelley