Folk Alley Presents: The Infamous Stringdusters, 'I'll Get Away'

The Infamous Stringdusters' members have been a major part of the bluegrass world since their debut, Fork in the Road, back in 2007. Now on its sixth studio album, Let It Go, the group has just returned with more great progressive acoustic music.

This song, "I'll Get Away," is peppered with the lush three-part harmonies and impeccable instrumentation that has cemented the band's place at the fore of the contemporary bluegrass circuit. The fluid vocal lines are buoyed by a rushing fiddle that hands the lead over swimmingly to brief, delightful banjo and dobro solos. Even as the words address getting away, the music carries it on a galloping journey.

