Wild Cub On World Cafe

Wild Cub is the brainchild of musician Keegan Dewitt, who had a good job in hospitality development in Brooklyn, but instead followed his heart and music to Nashville. There, he met Jeremy Bullock and the two formed Wild Cub in 2012 with the addition of drummer Dabney Morris, bassist Harry West and keyboardist Eric Wilson.

The band's sparkling debut — Youth, recorded in Bullock's house — came out in early 2013, and was reissued on a prominent label this year.

