Latin Roots: Oscar D'León

For this installment of Latin Roots from World Cafe, The Latin Alternative's Ernesto Lechner discusses one of his favorite artists, the Venezuelan salsa singer Oscar D'León. Now in his 70s, D'León is still going strong with a demanding style of improvisational salsa. As Lechner tells us, D'León directs his band using hand gestures and directions contained in the lyrics for a set without a net.

Check out Ernesto Lechner's Oscar D'León Spotify playlist.

