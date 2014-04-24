© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Latin Roots: Oscar D'León

Published April 24, 2014 at 8:03 PM CDT
Oscar D'León.
For this installment of Latin Roots from World Cafe, The Latin Alternative's Ernesto Lechner discusses one of his favorite artists, the Venezuelan salsa singer Oscar D'León. Now in his 70s, D'León is still going strong with a demanding style of improvisational salsa. As Lechner tells us, D'León directs his band using hand gestures and directions contained in the lyrics for a set without a net.

Check out Ernesto Lechner's Oscar D'León Spotify playlist.

Arts & Culture