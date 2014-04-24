© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Sole Of A Band, April 24

By Bob Boilen
Published April 24, 2014 at 10:30 AM CDT
To what musician do these very fashionable shoes belong?
To what musician do these very fashionable shoes belong?

Baggy pants make different music than skinny jeans. Cowboy hats sound different than fedoras. T-shirt-and-jeans bands make a different noise than suit-and-tie bands. You can often look at a band's clothing and have a pretty good idea what it'll sound like.

But what about shoes? Over the last few months, I've been photographing the shoes of bands I see live, and more recently I've asked you to snap the soles of bands and send them our way. I got so many that your photos of shoes make up every single selection in this edition of The Sole of a Band. Here's how you play: I'll show you four shoe pics and play one piece of music, you just have to match the right sole to the song. Let's see you shine!

Email your photos to us at allsongs@npr.org. Be sure to tell us what the band is, where you took the photo, and how you'd like to be credited.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen