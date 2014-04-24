The Sole Of A Band, April 24

Baggy pants make different music than skinny jeans. Cowboy hats sound different than fedoras. T-shirt-and-jeans bands make a different noise than suit-and-tie bands. You can often look at a band's clothing and have a pretty good idea what it'll sound like.

But what about shoes? Over the last few months, I've been photographing the shoes of bands I see live, and more recently I've asked you to snap the soles of bands and send them our way. I got so many that your photos of shoes make up every single selection in this edition of The Sole of a Band. Here's how you play: I'll show you four shoe pics and play one piece of music, you just have to match the right sole to the song. Let's see you shine!

Email your photos to us at allsongs@npr.org. Be sure to tell us what the band is, where you took the photo, and how you'd like to be credited.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.