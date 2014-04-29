Future Wants To Change Your Mood

The Atlanta-based rapper named Future has become an influential figure in hip-hop and pop over the last couple of years, writing songs for Rihanna and Ciara, and landing guest spots from Miley Cyrus, Pharrell and Drake. Just before he put out his brand new album, titled Honest, he spoke with Frannie Kelley and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, the hosts of NPR Music's Microphone Check, about standing out from the crowd and his apprenticeship with Atlanta's long-standing Dungeon Family.

"A lot of people see Future as this super fast, pop chart-climbing artist," says Muhammad. "But what you may not really understand is that he comes from a very rootsy, spiritual, intellectual organization from Atlanta: the Dungeon Family. Outkast, Cee-Lo from Goodie Mob, the whole Goodie Mob crew."

You can hear a lot more of the conversation between Future, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Frannie Kelley here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.