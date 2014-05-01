Eilen Jewell On Mountain Stage
Eilen Jewell makes her second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.
The self-proclaimed Queen of the Minor Key, Jewell has a sweet voice and easygoing delivery that have won her fans from her native rural Idaho to Boston, where she's now based. Her music encompasses a wide range of musical styles, from folk, country and gospel leanings to electric outings that skirt the edge of '60s garage rock and Chicago blues.
Lately, Jewell and her band have been living on the road, touring across North America, Western Europe, New Zealand and Australia. They've shared the stage with Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples and Emmylou Harris. She performs today with Jason Beek on drums, Johnny Sciascia on upright bass and guitarist Jerry Miller.
Set List
