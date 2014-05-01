© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Beck

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published May 1, 2014 at 6:47 AM CDT

Beck kept busy during his six-year hiatus between studio albums. Earlier this year, he returned with the gorgeously melancholy Morning Phase, a highlight of his already impressive catalog. With only a handful of live shows under his belt this year, the L.A. native recently played in his hometown for the first time since the new album's relelase. When he took to a small stage in Santa Monica for KCRW listeners, he shared old songs and new favorites like this sweeping ballad, "Blue Moon."

Arts & CultureNPR News
Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director