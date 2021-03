The Portland band Ages and Ages uses fervent, almost gospel-like choruses to exciting ends, both live and on its latest album, Divisionary. In today's fun-filled World Cafe session, we'll hear an especially singable rendition of Ages and Ages' song "Divisionary (Do the Right Thing)." The band also discusses the mystery of how its song from 2011 ended up on the president's campaign iPod in 2012.

