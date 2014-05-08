© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Mothers Of Intervention: The Operatic Moms Puzzler

By Tom Huizenga
Published May 8, 2014 at 1:22 PM CDT
Madama Butterfly is one of many unhappy moms in opera.

It's not easy being a mom, but it's even tougher for mothers in opera. So often they're completely absent while fathers have leading roles in shows like Rigoletto, La traviata, The Flying Dutchman. When depicted at all, operatic moms are usually under supreme stress. They can be murderous, manipulative or simply mad. Only rarely are they the loving moms who brought us into the world. Here your job is to identify the operas and their mothers. Score high and brag to your own sweet (or stressed) mom. Score low and go to your room without supper.

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
