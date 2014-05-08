The Steel Wheels On Mountain Stage

The Steel Wheels' members make their second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Based in Harrisonburg, Va., the group has come a long way since its first appearance on the show. After a long stint as a beloved East Coast house-party and festival staple, it recently graced the cover of the widely read industry publication Pollstar. Smearing the boundaries separating blues, bluegrass and gospel music, The Steel Wheels' lineup is led by the strong, clear tenor of singer Trent Wagler. He's joined by Jay Lapp on mandolin, Brian Dickel on upright bass and Eric Brubaker on fiddle.

The Steel Wheels' sound has earned the band multiple awards and won it a place atop several independent-music and Americana charts. Its latest, No More Rain, is the follow-up to 2011's Redwing.

Set List

"Rain In The Valley"

"Winter Is Coming"

"Halfway To Heaven"

"Go Up To That Mountain"

"Fridley's Gap"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.