Damon Albarn On World Cafe

Founder and singer of the Britpop band Blur, Damon Albarn has been involved in many musical projects over the years, from Gorillaz to The Good, The Bad And The Queen. He's also looked beyond borders through his recordings with Malian musicians and an opera he wrote based on Chinese folklore. Until now, though, he'd never released a solo album.

Everyday Robots draws on Albarn's personal experiences and memories. On today's World Cafe, we'll explore the stories behind the new songs and hear them performed live with Albarn's band The Heavy Seas, complete with a string section and choir.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.