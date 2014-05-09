© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Not My Job: Brat Pack Member Rob Lowe Gets Quizzed On Bratwurst

Published May 9, 2014 at 5:19 PM CDT
Rob Lowe visits the Tribeca Film Festival 2012 portrait studio at the Cadillac Tribeca Press Lounge on April 25, 2012 in New York City.

Rob Lowe and Peter Sagal are about the same age, and have led very similar lives: They've both made it huge in show business, been staples of the gossip magazines, are known far and wide for their strangely youthful good looks.

Back in the '80s Lowe was part of Hollywood's Brat Pack so we've invited him to answer three questions about some of the lesser known facts of bratwurst.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News