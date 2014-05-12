Solas On Mountain Stage

The Irish-American supergroup Solas appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

The band's leader, Seamus Egan, was regarded as a prodigy in his youth, recording his first album at 16 and touring with Ralph Stanley and Peter, Paul & Mary. In 1996, he founded Solas, whose lineup has included fellow Irish music heroes John Doyle, Karan Casey and John Williams — but Egan, along with fiddler Winifred Horan, have always remained at the group's core.

Known for occasionally incorporating non-traditional instruments, and for adding modern flavor to traditional reels and jigs, Solas is widely credited with invigorating the Irish and Celtic music scene in America for nearly 20 years. Along with Egan on banjo and whistles, Horan plays fiddle, Mick McAuley plays accordion and guitar, and Eamon McElhom plays lead guitar. The band's newest member, Noriana Kennedy, sings lead.

Set List

"Tell God And The Devil"

"Far Americay"

"Hugo's Big Reel"

"Am I Born To Die?"

"Lay Your Money Down"

"No Forgotten Man"

