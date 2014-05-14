Timber Timbre, 'Curtains?!'

In the video for the Canadian swamp-folk band Timber Timbre's "Curtains?!," a man released from prison embarks on a vengeful quest to find a mysterious woman who haunts his past.

"I ​included ​the prison in my video because it's an environment where people are forced to live a double life," director Tyler T. Williams tells us via email. "There's the life they had or will have outside the prison and there's the isolated life behind bars. I imagined that this environment ​would create a distorted reality that paralleled with the track 'Curtains?!.'"

Timber Timbre's music has always evoked cinematic images of the past that are both eerie and inviting. "We really weren't expecting the end result of Tyler's video to be quite so stylized," says Kirk. "On the other hand, it was exactly this preservation of certain aesthetics that I really related to about his other videos."

"Curtains?!" is from Timber Timbre's latest album, Hot Dreams.

