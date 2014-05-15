Sean Keane On Mountain Stage

Sean Keane appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Born into the famous musical Keane family of Caherlistrane in the north of County Galway, Sean Keane began singing with the Keane Family Ceilidh Band when he was a toddler; he learned the traditional sean-nós style of singing from his mother and his aunts. Today, he remains one of the few Irish singers to incorporate the style, which is a precursor to unaccompanied Appalachian ballad singing.

Keane is a three-time winner of Irish Music Magazine's Best Male Folk Performer award, and nearly all of his solo albums are platinum sellers in Ireland. In addition to his unmistakable voice, Keane is a multi-instrumentalist who plays flute, whistles and pipes. His longtime band features Pat Coyne on guitar and vocals, as well as Fergus Feely on mandocello. Keane's latest album is titled Never Alone.

Set List

"Home Away From Home"

"If I Needed You"

"Isle Of Hope, Isle Of Tears"

"Like I Used To Do"

