Pachanga Festival 2014: Austin's Best-Kept Secret, Revealed
— Puerto Rican rocker AJ Davila leads his band Terror Amor as they tear through a raucous set of garage rock and Caribbean punk.
/ Lizzie Chen for NPR
— Alt.Latino co-host Jasmine Garsd welcomes the crowd and tells them where to get the best paletas (a Latin American ice pop) at the festival.
/ Lizzie Chen for NPR
— Vocalist Alex Marrero channels his inner Ozzy during a set by Brownout Presents: Brown Sabbath.
/ Lizzie Chen for NPR
— An unusually hot, pre-summer Texas sun didn't keep music fans from seeking out their favorite Latin Alternative artists.
/ Lizzie Chen for NPR
— Monterey, Mexico's Niña Dioz brought a large crowd to the smallest stage for the rapper's electro-cumbia music.
/ Lizzie Chen for NPR
— The Kansas City band Making Movies moves like a son cubano with a psychedelic twist.
/ Lizzie Chen for NPR
— Young Milah Schrader of the Colombian Depeche Mode cover band DMK, performing with her father and brother, brings the "aww" factor.
/ Lizzie Chen for NPR
— A rare chill-out moment during a day full of high energy and anthemic sing-alongs.
/ Lizzie Chen for NPR
— Guatemalan singer Gaby Moreno mesmerizes the Pachanga crowd by performing her one-of-a-kind mix of blues and Latin music.
/ Lizzie Chen for NPR
— You're never too young to rock.
/ Lizzie Chen for NPR
Austin, Texas, is known for its massive music festivals, like SXSW and Austin City Limits. But alongside these epic, world-renowned events are some hidden gems. One is the Pachanga Latino Music Festival, which just this year featured a stellar lineup of artists we love, including Gaby Moreno, AJ Davila and La Santa Cecilia.
On this episode of Alt.Latino, we hear some music from the festival and meet up with a few of the performers, including the guys from Brown Out Presents: Brown Sabbath, Gaby Moreno, El Gran Silencio, and Julieta Venegas.
If you were in attendance, be sure to let us know what you loved, who could've done better and what you discovered — other than the fact that Austin can get very, very hot in May.
Please be advised that the audio for this podcast contains profanity.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.