KEXP Presents: Shovels & Rope

For such a good-natured duo, Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent can sound darker and more dangerous than you might imagine. As Shovels & Rope, they play gritty, boot-stomping roots-rock that spans rousing sing-alongs, heartwarming ballads and harrowing tales of vengeance.

For Shovels & Rope's return to the KEXP studio, the South Carolina duo turns from the bloody "Shank Hill St." to the happy origin story of "Cavalier" with hardly a breath. It's just as Hearst says to DJ Stevie Zoom: "Life is a balance." You'll likely feel nothing but elation as you watch this boisterous live performance.

Watch Shovels & Rope's entire set on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .