Tom Wopat On 'Song Travels'

Actor and vocalist Tom Wopat rose to fame when he was cast in the role of Luke Duke on the iconic TV show The Dukes of Hazzard. More roles soon followed, including the TV show Cybill and the touring production of Annie Get Your Gun. He also appeared in the 2012 film Django Unchained.

On this episode of Song Travels, Wopat discusses his childhood education in the vocal arts and his early beginnings on the stage. He performs his own interpretations of standards such as "But Not for Me" and "I've Got Your Number," and joins host Michael Feinstein in a rendition of "I'm Nothing without You."

