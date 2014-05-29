KCRW Presents: Thomas Dybdahl

Norway's Thomas Dybdahl had spent the better part of his career in New York City, but for his latest release, What's Left Is Forever, he found himself spending more time in Los Angeles. In addition to the new surroundings, Dybdahl also experimented with different ways of recording, opting for a simpler approach than in the past. The result was a throwback sound layered with funky grooves, something you can surely hear in the song "This Love Is Here To Stay."

Watch Thomas Dybdahl's entire Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

