Latitudes: The International Music You Need To Hear Now

This month's pick of music from around the globe is, for the most part, lifted from current events. From a propaganda song that conquered Egypt in the run-up to the new round of presidential elections to a throwback to a very little-known chapter of the late Maya Angelou's life, the intersection of news and culture is clear. But we've also included a couple of sweet songs just for their own sake.

