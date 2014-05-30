© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Nickel Creek On World Cafe

Published May 30, 2014

After a seven-year hiatus, the folk-pop trio Nickel Creek is back with a new album, A Dotted Line. Chris Thile and siblings Sean and Sara Watkins were just children when they started playing together in Carlsbad, Calif., in 1989. Known for bringing bluegrass to younger generations, the band released six albums before parting ways in 2007. During Nickel Creek's hiatus, the members all recorded other projects, including Thile's work with Punch Brothers.

On this installment of World Cafe, Nickel Creek gathers around a single microphone and performs songs from A Dotted Line.The group also discusses the reason behind its split and explains why this was the right time to reunite.

