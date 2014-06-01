WFUV Presents: Sharon Van Etten

Building on the success of her third album, Tramp, Sharon Van Etten decided that the next direction to take was her own. So Are We There is her first self-produced album, recorded with her stellar band and some assistance from veteran producer Stewart Lerman.

Van Etten recently brought that band to the Lower East Side's Rockwood Music Hall for an FUV Live show and floored us with her heartbreakingly gorgeous and honest new songs. She also entertained us with her self-deprecating humor — and brought her Omnichord, an instrument she used to write much of Are We There. It features prominently in this performance of "Taking Chances."

Listen to Sharon Van Etten's entire set from Rockwood Music Hall on WFUV.org.

