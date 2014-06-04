© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Teetotallers On Mountain Stage

Published June 4, 2014 at 3:19 PM CDT
The Teetotallers appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College. Born of an impromptu performance at a California Celtic Festival in 2010, the band features three of traditional Irish music's most respected performers: fiddler and violist Martin Hayes; flute, whistle and bodhrán player Kevin Crawford; and singer, guitarist, and bouzouki and mandola player John Doyle.

Doyle has served as a founding member of Solas, while Hayes has collaborated with the likes of Bill Frisell and Darol Anger. Crawford provides the backbone of the celebrated group Lunasa, It adds up to a staggering summit of musical imagination and experience on a single stage. This extended set includes the band's closing number, "Munster Reel," which was not heard during the original radio broadcast.

Set List

  • "Clare Reel Set"

  • "A Wicked Belfast Man"

  • "Ships In Full Sail"

  • "Liberty's Sweet Shore"

  • "Munster Reel"

