Teetotallers On Mountain Stage

The Teetotallers appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College. Born of an impromptu performance at a California Celtic Festival in 2010, the band features three of traditional Irish music's most respected performers: fiddler and violist Martin Hayes; flute, whistle and bodhrán player Kevin Crawford; and singer, guitarist, and bouzouki and mandola player John Doyle.

Doyle has served as a founding member of Solas, while Hayes has collaborated with the likes of Bill Frisell and Darol Anger. Crawford provides the backbone of the celebrated group Lunasa, It adds up to a staggering summit of musical imagination and experience on a single stage. This extended set includes the band's closing number, "Munster Reel," which was not heard during the original radio broadcast.

Set List

"Clare Reel Set"

"A Wicked Belfast Man"

"Ships In Full Sail"

"Liberty's Sweet Shore"

"Munster Reel"

