Jerry Dodgion On Piano Jazz

Saxophonist Jerry Dodgion has played with just about everyone in the jazz world throughout his long career. In 1955, Dodgion joined Benny Carter in Las Vegas for the opening of the Moulin Rouge, and in the late '50s, he played with both Frank Sinatra and the Red Norvo quintet.

Dodgion settled in New York in 1961, where he continued his rich career as a sideman. A gifted improviser, he always has something to say in his solos. On this Piano Jazz, Dodgion sits in with host Marian McPartland on "Isfahan" and pulls out his flute for "Ambiance."

Originally recorded April 7, 2005.

