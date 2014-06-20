© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Helen Sung On Piano Jazz

Published June 20, 2014 at 9:56 AM CDT
Helen Sung.
Pianist Helen Sung is a dazzling and passionate player originally from Houston, Texas. A graduate of the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Performance, she has played with such luminaries as Clark Terry and Wynton Marsalis.

Sung appeared on Piano Jazz on the heels of her 2006 release, Helenistique. In this episode, Sung demonstrates her compositional skills with her tune "Hope Springs Eternally" and joins host Marian McPartland on "Someday My Prince will Come."

Originally recorded Aug. 8, 2006.

