KEXP Presents: SOHN

It's only appropriate that his debut album is titled Tremors, because this beautiful, intimate session from had all of us at KEXP a-quiver. Born in South London as Christopher Taylor, SOHN took an early interest in music, but it was Radiohead's groundbreaking OK Computer that led him to explore electronic sounds.

Now based in Vienna, Austria, SOHN combines his soulful vocals with precise production on Tremors, which came out this past spring. Feel your own heart tremble during his emotionally resonant in-studio session at KEXP.

