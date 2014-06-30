World Cafe Next: Heaven's Jail

This week's World Cafe: Next artist is the Brooklyn band Heaven's Jail. Frontman Francesco Ferorelli grew up listening to metal and hip-hop, later discovered country, and now plays indie-rock music. Producer Matthew Houck (of Phosphorescent fame) says of Ferorelli, "[He] is my favorite kind of songwriter — sensitive but not sappy, smart but not precious."

Ace Called Zero, the debut album by Heaven's Jail, is due out August 26. Download two songs as part of the World Cafe: Next podcast.

