© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

World Cafe Next: Heaven's Jail

XPN
Published June 30, 2014 at 1:41 PM CDT
Heaven's Jail.
Heaven's Jail.

This week's World Cafe: Next artist is the Brooklyn band Heaven's Jail. Frontman Francesco Ferorelli grew up listening to metal and hip-hop, later discovered country, and now plays indie-rock music. Producer Matthew Houck (of Phosphorescent fame) says of Ferorelli, "[He] is my favorite kind of songwriter — sensitive but not sappy, smart but not precious."

Ace Called Zero, the debut album by Heaven's Jail, is due out August 26. Download two songs as part of the World Cafe: Next podcast.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture