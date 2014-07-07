Front Row: Dropkick Murphys

It's fitting that the first episode of Front Row Boston (a new digital and television series produced by WGBH Music and Crossroads Presents in association with NPR Music) features Boston-based Celtic punk legends Dropkick Murphys. Here they perform "The Boys Are Back" from their eighth studio album, Signed and Sealed in Blood.

The band performed five shows over March 13-16 at House of Blues Boston as part of their annual hometown stand. The shows sell out months in advance as loyal Murphys fans make it a point to see them in the city where it all started.

You can watch the entire Dropkick Murphys concert on WGBH's YouTube channel.

Credits

Producers: Greg Shea, Kegan Harrington; Audio Engineers: Alan Mattes, Aaron Mattes; Videographers: Greg Shea, Marina Argyriou, Jay Borden, Annie Shreffler, Greg Stipkovich, Andrea Wolanin; Director/Editor: Greg Shea

Copyright 2021 GBH. To see more, visit .