Arts & Culture

Miranda Lambert And The Soft Side Of Tough

By NPR Staff
Published July 11, 2014 at 1:03 AM CDT

Miranda Lambert has painted herself as one of country music's bad girls: Whether it's solo or with her trio Pistol Annies, she's got a deep catalog of songs about revenge, guns, cigarettes and beer. But her new album, Platinum, shows a more vulnerable side.

Lambert recently spoke with Morning Edition about writing the song "Bathroom Sink" after a year of tabloid headlines about her weight gain and loss; she also describes the lessons she'd like to communicate to her youngest female fans. Hear more at the audio link.

NPR Staff
