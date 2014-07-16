Bjork On World Cafe

As part of World Cafe's week-long Sense of Place series, we resurface this 2000 interview with Björk, recorded in conjunction with the release of Selmasongs.At the time, the singer had just starred in the Lars von Trier film Dancer in The Dark, in which she played the character of Selma. The film won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, where Björk also won the award for Best Actress.

She confesses in this conversation that she felt a little guilty for winning for her first acting experience, and expressed concern that the music world wouldn't take her back. These days, Björk is set for a retrospective show at New York City's Museum of Modern Art in 2015.

