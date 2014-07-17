Sin Fang On World Cafe

Our Sense of Place: Iceland guest today is Sindri Már Sigfússon, who performs under the name Sin Fang for his solo work. He also leads the folk-pop group Seabear; in fact, the first Seabear recordings were released in conjunction with another ursine band, an early version of the American band Grizzly Bear. Sigfússon released his third solo album, Flowers, last year.

Sigfússon has been called "the Beck of Iceland." Today's performance, featuring electronics and two drummers, is quite different than his more poppy recent album. He performs in front of an audience of World Cafe Travel Adventurers in the studios of Iceland's Rás 2 radio.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.