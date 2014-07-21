The Avett Brothers On World Cafe

The Avett Brothers, led by siblings Seth and Scott Avett, released a proper debut in 2002, then went on to release five studio albums and two live compilations before breaking through to a mainstream audience with 2007's Emotionalism. For a follow-up, The Avett Brothers worked with legendary producer Rick Rubin on I and Love and You. The band performs three of its best-known songs here.

This segment originally ran on Sept. 24, 2009.

