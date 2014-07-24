© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Rodrigo Amarante

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published July 24, 2014 at 11:04 AM CDT

Rodrigo Amarante is well known in his home country of Brazil as part of Los Hermanos and, here in the states, he made a name for himself as a member of LA group Little Joy. While he's played with many different artists, from Devendra Banhart to Bebel Gilberto, Amarante finally released his anticipated solo debut, Cavalo, in May.

Watch Amarante perform "Mana" during a recent visit to KCRW, then check out his entire performance for Morning Becomes Eclectic at KCRW.com.

Set List

  • "Mana"

    • Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .

    Arts & Culture
    Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director