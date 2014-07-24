KCRW Presents: Rodrigo Amarante

Rodrigo Amarante is well known in his home country of Brazil as part of Los Hermanos and, here in the states, he made a name for himself as a member of LA group Little Joy. While he's played with many different artists, from Devendra Banhart to Bebel Gilberto, Amarante finally released his anticipated solo debut, Cavalo, in May.

Watch Amarante perform "Mana" during a recent visit to KCRW, then check out his entire performance for Morning Becomes Eclectic at KCRW.com.

Set List

"Mana"

