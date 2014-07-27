© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Ceci Bastida: Punk Roots, Pop Sounds And A Political Mind

By NPR Staff
Published July 27, 2014 at 7:11 AM CDT
Ceci Bastida's second full-length album, <em>La Edad De La Violencia</em>, was released this June.
La Edad de la Violencia — "the age of violence" — is a pretty dire name for an album of upbeat synth-pop. Tijuana-born singer Ceci Bastida says that's the point: She was pregnant when she began writing her latest set of songs, and found her joy tempered with concern about raising a child in a violent world. Bastida spoke about the origins of the album with NPR's Arun Rath; hear their conversation at the audio link.

