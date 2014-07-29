Newport Folk 2014 In Photos
"I feel like I'm judging a wet poncho contest." — Thao Nguyen.
A reunited Nickel Creek celebrated its 25th anniversary together at the Newport Folk Festival.
Noah Gundersen opened his set with the acoustic "Poor Man's Son," which incorporates the traditional song "Down to the River to Pray," before piling on the distortion.
"Sorry to be so dismal in the daylight." PHOX's Monica Martin was ever self-deprecating, but incredibly sweet.
NPR Music photographer Adam Kissick was busier than a line chef at a Newport seafood stand last weekend at the town's world famous Folk Festival. Over three days, he shot more than 50 different bands — from Anais Mitchell to Valerie June — while constantly running back and forth between stages.
Here's a selection of the memories he captured at the Newport Folk Festival, which celebrated its 55th anniversary this year. For many more images from the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, visit our Flickr page.
