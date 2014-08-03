Got A Girl: A Musical Match Made In Hollywood

Chance encounters can lead to profound changes in people's lives. Just ask actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

She was shooting Scott Pilgrim vs. the World opposite Michael Cera when one of the film's music consultants befriended her. He'd heard rumors she was also a talented singer, so he checked out a video of her belting out a tune in Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof.

That person happened to be Dan "The Automator" Nakamura, the hot-shot producer known to pop and hip-hop fans for his work with Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien. The two struck up a friendship, and a musical partnership was born: Got a Girl.

The newly formed duo just released its first album, I Love You But I Must Drive Off This Cliff Now, which draws on the members' shared love for 1960s French pop.Nakamura and Winstead spoke with NPR's Eric Westervelt; hear their conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.