Sonny Knight & The Lakers On World Cafe

Sonny Knight's new album with his band The Lakers is titled I'm Still Here, and "Here" has multiple meanings for Knight. It's Minneapolis, where he grew up and first started singing. "Here" also represents the soul music that he first started performing in his teens before life took him in different directions.

After his first taste of recording, Knight served in the Army, then sang with the Minneapolis band Haze. He became a truck driver, a career he maintained for decades. After again singing around the Twin Cities, the Secret Stash label got Sonny & The Lakers together. As you'll hear in this live session, that was a wise decision.

