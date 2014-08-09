'Global Village' Presents New Collaborations In Latin Music

World music DJ Betto Arcos joins NPR's Arun Rath once again this weekend on All Things Consideredto share some of the music he's been spinning on Global Village, the show he hosts on KPFK in Los Angeles. This time around, Arcos presents four collaborations between female singers and guitarists, a list that includes a duo re-imagining traditional Mexican music, jazz crooners and more. Hear his conversation with NPR's Arun Rath at the audio link above.

