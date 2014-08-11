KEXP Presents: Parquet Courts

While onstage, Parquet Courts can go from indolent to aggressive in about a second, but we still weren't sure what to expect: The Brooklyn band arrived at KEXP's studios on the last day of what must have seemed an interminable tour. Thankfully, the year and a half of globetrotting dulled neither its wit nor its edge as the group performed five songs from its stellar new album, Sunbathing Animal, live on The Afternoon Show with Kevin Cole.

Watch Parquet Courts perform "Black and White" on this page, and catch up with the full session here.

