Jonathan Wilson On World Cafe

Jonathan Wilson may be from North Carolina, but his sound and aesthetic are 100 percent L.A. Upon his arrival in that city, Wilson's focal point quickly became Laurel Canyon, where he worked to organize regular jam sessions. These gatherings brought together like-minded musicians who revere the California folk-rock sounds of the 1970s.

Wilson is a widely respected producer in addition to his work as a musician. His production credits can be found on albums by Dawes, Father John Misty and most recently Conor Oberst.

For Wilson's second solo album, Fanfare, musicians from the original scene, like David Crosby and Graham Nash, came together to contribute. Here, Wilson joins World Cafe in the studio to chat and perform three songs.

