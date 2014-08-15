Aloe Blacc On World Cafe

Aloe Blacc has been on a roll. It all started in 2010, when his album Good Thingsspawned "I Need A Dollar," the theme song to the HBO TV series How to Make It in America. That track would go on to become a major hit in Europe.

Jump ahead to 2013, when "Wake Me Up," Blacc's collaboration with the EDM star Avicii, became a huge hit. Blacc's own album, Life Your Spirit, has also found considerable success, thanks in large part to the ubiquitous hit "The Man." Watch Aloe Blacc perform that song and three others in a stripped-down session for World Cafe.

