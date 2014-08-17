© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Smokey Robinson Sings The Hits, With A Few Good Friends

By NPR Staff
Published August 17, 2014 at 6:58 AM CDT
Smokey Robinson's new album of duets, <em>Smokey & Friends</em>, is out Aug. 19.
Smokey Robinson may know the formula to scripting the perfect love song. Over his 40-year career, he's has written thousands of songs — both for his own group The Miracles and for other legends of Motown, including Marvin Gaye, The Temptations and The Supremes.

For the new album Smokey and Friends, Robinson recruited a select group of musicians to help him sing some of his classic hits: Elton John, Sheryl Crow and Mary J. Blige, and many more. He spoke about it with NPR's Linda Wertheimer; hear their conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

