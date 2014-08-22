KCRW Presents: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah self-released its debut album back in 2005 — when the Philly indie-rock group became one of the first big bands to break through on the strength of acclaim from music blogs — and still ventures into new sonic territory on its fourth studio album, the new Only Run.

From rock clubs to living-room shows, singer Alec Ounsworth is leading Clap Your Hands Say Yeah with a renewed sense of optimism. The band recently performed a batch of new songs during a return engagement on Morning Becomes Eclectic — including the single heard here, "Coming Down."

Set List

"Coming Down"

Watch the entire Clap Your Hands Say Yeah session forMorning Becomes Eclecticat KCRW.com.

