© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Latitudes: The International Music You Must Hear In August

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published August 27, 2014 at 12:16 PM CDT
Mauritanian singer and instrumentalist Noura Mint Seymali.
Mauritanian singer and instrumentalist Noura Mint Seymali.

This month's offerings for what you have to hear from Asia, Africa and Europe are a mixed plate. There are some new summer songs to catch up on, including a fabulous party tune, a very pretty number used in one of this summer's most talked about films and a video I just can't stop watching from an emerging duo. I'm also playing a quick round of "Where Are They Now?" with two acts I've been following for a while; both use fantastical, psychedelic sounds, but to very different ends.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas