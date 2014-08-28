Electric Youth, 'A Real Hero (Live)'

Canadian synth pop duo Electric Youth won legions of fans for its song "A Real Hero" after it was featured in the 2011 dark crime film Drive. Originally a duo, soundscape artist and drummer Austin Garrick and singer Bronwyn Griffin are at the center of a four-piece in this video, the first-ever video of the group performing the song.

Electric Youth shot the performance in a Toronto studio for its new label, Secretly Canadian. The video for "A Real Hero," comes a month before the band is set to release its full-length debut, Innerworld, due out Sept. 30.

Electric Youth originally wrote "A Real Hero" about Chesley Sullenberger, the pilot who crash-landed a US Airways flight on the Hudson River in 2009, saving the lives of everyone on board. In the film Drive, it provides the principal theme for an unnamed stuntman who goes on a violent rampage to save a young woman and her son from the mafia.

