World Cafe Next: Crow Moses

Chicago folk artist Crow Moses is a veteran of sorts in his city's music scene, but the name might not be familiar. That's because is upcoming album,Horse Heaven Hills, is the first title recorded under his own name. The experimental musician previously released albumsas Musikanto — Ghost Pain in 2009 and Sky of Dresses in 2011.

It's no wonder Moses wanted to go by his actual name on Horse Heaven Hills — there are some remarkably strong songs on this record. Listen to two of them in this World Cafe: Next segment.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.