Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: John Legend

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published September 4, 2014 at 12:26 PM CDT

In between sold-out shows in Los Angeles, John Legend joined KCRW for an intimate performance at Apogee Studios in Santa Monica, where he played old favorites, new songs, and even a few covers. The nine-time Grammy-winning singer has been on the road nonstop behind his 2013 album Love In The Future, and was in fine form singing his smash ballad "All Of Me."

Set List

  • "All Of Me"

    • Watch John Legend's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session on KCRW's website.

    Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director