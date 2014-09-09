© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Ryan Adams On World Cafe

Published September 9, 2014 at 7:03 AM CDT
Ryan Adams performs live in <em>World Cafe</em>'s studio.

Ryan Adams just released his new self-titled album. It's his second solo record since he took time away from touring and recording to deal with Ménière's disease, an inner-ear problem that made performing loud music unbearable.

Adams produced the new album himself in his own PAX-AM studio in Los Angeles, and brought the band he worked with (including co-producer Mike Viola) to this extended World Cafe session. They wound up performing a bunch of songs — including the previously unheard "The Door," which was to appear on Adams' unreleased "black hole album." You can skip to that song by advancing to 39:50.

